Fisherman bitten by shark in US, pulled off boat into river, watch

The bone chilling incident reportedly took place in the United States.

Offbeat
By Himanshu 0
Fisherman bitten by shark
Photo: Instagram

In a shocking recent video, a man was seen bitten by a shark when he was washing his hands in the river water. The bone chilling incident reportedly took place in the United States.

Reportedly, it was a bull shark that bit the man. The sharks were unprovoked. He was rushed back to the dock and the park rangers saved him. He was airlifted to the hospital and now under treatment.

Instagram user thequalifiedcaptain shared the bone chilling video clip on his/her account three days ago and merely within these 3 days the post has been viewed by 145,787 people.

He wrote in the caption as follows: “Crazy!! Read the caption below… lesson learned, I guess?”

“Today was one of the scariest days on the water I have ever had. It started off great and we were crushing the fish but the sharks were eating some our fish despite our best efforts. After releasing a snook elarjan washed his hands in the water and was immediately bit by a large bull shark. There was no chum or blood in the water and the sharks were unprovoked. The sharks are no joke in the Everglades and the warnings about keeping your hands out of the water are not an exaggeration. Please take this as a lesson and keep your hands out of the water because this could have been prevented. He was rushed back to the dock and the park rangers were a lifesaver (literally). He was airlifted to the hospital and is in the best care possible.”

Watch the video here:

Also read: Drone Show Creates Spectacular Scene Of Giant Bottle Pouring Liquor Into Wine Cup, Watch

You might also like
Offbeat

Drone show creates spectacular scene of giant bottle pouring liquor into wine cup,…

Offbeat

Youth grips King Cobra head, netizens question, watch

Offbeat

Watch: Man sells pani puri on moving train, Netizen says ‘Biz is right on…

Offbeat

Delhi: Armed robbers give Rs 100 to couple after finding Rs 20 with them, watch

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans