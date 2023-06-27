Fisherman bitten by shark in US, pulled off boat into river, watch

In a shocking recent video, a man was seen bitten by a shark when he was washing his hands in the river water. The bone chilling incident reportedly took place in the United States.

Reportedly, it was a bull shark that bit the man. The sharks were unprovoked. He was rushed back to the dock and the park rangers saved him. He was airlifted to the hospital and now under treatment.

Instagram user thequalifiedcaptain shared the bone chilling video clip on his/her account three days ago and merely within these 3 days the post has been viewed by 145,787 people.

He wrote in the caption as follows: “Crazy!! Read the caption below… lesson learned, I guess?”

“Today was one of the scariest days on the water I have ever had. It started off great and we were crushing the fish but the sharks were eating some our fish despite our best efforts. After releasing a snook elarjan washed his hands in the water and was immediately bit by a large bull shark. There was no chum or blood in the water and the sharks were unprovoked. The sharks are no joke in the Everglades and the warnings about keeping your hands out of the water are not an exaggeration. Please take this as a lesson and keep your hands out of the water because this could have been prevented. He was rushed back to the dock and the park rangers were a lifesaver (literally). He was airlifted to the hospital and is in the best care possible.”

Watch the video here: