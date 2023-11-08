Farmer fights with crocodile as it dragged him into river in Australia

New Delhi: A farmer fought with a deadly crocodile as the croc started to drag him into the river in Australia. He reportedly bit the crocodile in its eye.

As per reports, sixty year old Colin Deveraux defended himself from the crocodile by using his own teeth to take a bite of the crocodile’s eye. He initially kicked the crocodile in the ribs with his left foot, he then bit it in the eyelid.

The crocodile reportedly tossed the man ‘like a rag doll’ when he managed to bite the reptile on its eye. As a result the monster left him. Following the incident the injured man was admitted to a hospital where he was treated for about a month.

The farmer was on his way to make some fencing near his home in Twin Hill Station in the Northern Territory when he was suddenly attacked.