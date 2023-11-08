UP police aspirant turns bus driver, husband assists her as conductor

Lucknow: A postgraduate woman, Ved Kumari, originally preparing for a job with the UP Police, has taken an unconventional career path by becoming a bus driver with the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC). Her husband, Mukesh Prajapati, has joined her as a conductor on the same bus.

Ved Kumari, who holds an MA in Sanskrit, discovered an advertisement for a bus driver’s position while she was preparing for a job in the Delhi Police. With the support of the UPSRTC’s Skill Development Mission, Kumari underwent heavy vehicle driving training at the Model Driving Training and Research Institute in Kanpur in 2021.

Subsequently, she completed a 10-month training program at the Kaushambi depot in April 2023, becoming the first woman driver on the Kausgambi-Ghaziabad to Budaun route.

In her own words, Ved Kumari said, “No work is too difficult, and women can do anything they set their minds to.”

Kumari, a mother of two children, relies on the support of her elder son, who is in Class 10, to look after their younger daughter as she and her husband are occupied with their bus driver and conductor responsibilities. Currently, Kumari holds a contractual position, but she firmly believes that there are no limits to what women can achieve in their chosen fields.