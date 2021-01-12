Every Dog Has Its Day: This Fearless Dog Scares A Lioness In A Face Off Between The Two

By WCE 6
dog lion fight
Photo Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: An amazing video of a fight between a fearless dog and a Lioness is doing the rounds on social media and this footage will surly surprise you.

The video was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan on January 10, 2021. The clip was reportedly from National Park of Gujarat.

The video shows a lioness chasing a stray dog and the dog barking furiously while running. They stopped after some time and a fight broke out between the two animals in which the canine won. 

Then the dog was seen moving from there but as the lioness tried to approach it again, the dog charged at her aging while barking loudly. After a short fight the dog finally forced the lioness to retreat.

The lioness was seen standing there and just watching the dog walk away and after some time it ran away from the place with its companions.

All of this was seen by tourists on a jeep from a short distance away. Watch the video here:

Many have praised the dog for not submitting to the strong lioness and for its fearlessness. The video has already garnered more than 1.89 Lakh views, 7.1 k likes and 1.4k retweets and the count is still continuing from the time it was posted.

You might also like
Offbeat

This Video Of Dog And Cat Warming Up Together Will Definitely Win Your Hearts; Watch

Offbeat

Man From Mumbai Earns Rs 2 Lakh Per Month By Selling Vada Pav At Traffic Signals

Offbeat

Watch Girl Doing Gymnastics In A Saree, Can You Do This Gravity-Defying Act ?

Nation

Man ends life after suffering losses in online gaming

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.