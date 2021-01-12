Every Dog Has Its Day: This Fearless Dog Scares A Lioness In A Face Off Between The Two

New Delhi: An amazing video of a fight between a fearless dog and a Lioness is doing the rounds on social media and this footage will surly surprise you.

The video was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan on January 10, 2021. The clip was reportedly from National Park of Gujarat.

The video shows a lioness chasing a stray dog and the dog barking furiously while running. They stopped after some time and a fight broke out between the two animals in which the canine won.

Then the dog was seen moving from there but as the lioness tried to approach it again, the dog charged at her aging while barking loudly. After a short fight the dog finally forced the lioness to retreat.

The lioness was seen standing there and just watching the dog walk away and after some time it ran away from the place with its companions.

All of this was seen by tourists on a jeep from a short distance away. Watch the video here:

Need this much confidence in life. Dog vs Lion. It also highlights issue of stray dogs & wildlife interaction. @zubinashara pic.twitter.com/lNu7X4ALm5 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 10, 2021

Many have praised the dog for not submitting to the strong lioness and for its fearlessness. The video has already garnered more than 1.89 Lakh views, 7.1 k likes and 1.4k retweets and the count is still continuing from the time it was posted.