Elephant chasing bikers, cyclist goes viral, watch scary video

A video has gone viral that shows elephant chasing bikers, cyclist and other humans while venturing to the road. Jasoprakas Debdas posted the video to YouTube and it has so far earned more than 21k likes.

The scary video is 4 minutes 41 seconds long video and it has multiple clips of elephants attacking different humans including bikers, cyclist and car passengers.

In the first clip two people are approaching towards the elephant in a bike. However, after observing that the pachyderm is in a mood to chase and attack they are trying to flee from the scene to save their lives. In a hurry they leave the bike fall on the road and run for their lives.

In another clip it was seen that two elephants are chasing probably a car passenger who is recording them chasing him.

In another clip a biker narrowly escapes with the kind intervention of a herd of goats. And as in between the biker gets time to go in reverse, he does so and saves his life. In fact he had not time to turn the bike back.

In another clip a cyclist was seen chased by the elephant. However, he pedals his maximum and gets away from the pachyderm.

The post has also earned a number of interesting comments. Here are some of them:

Loove how he just looksat the goats with one foot forward, wondering ‘what are you little guys doing here

The guy at 2:40 is just like in the movies, being chased by a killer n u trip n fall, n we get so annoyed

The dudes on the motorbike was hilarious!

That guy is so lucky second chance at life, he survived that’s unbelievable

Y did he leave the bike and run bare foot….. He would have escaped quicker

Watch the video here: