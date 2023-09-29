WATCH: Video of elephant embracing caretaker catches internet’s attention

A heart-warming video capturing the remarkable bond between an elephant and its devoted caretaker has been melting hearts across the internet. The viral video that has surfaced online showcases the elephant’s undeniable attachment with its caretaker.

In the video, the elephant can be seen using both its trunk and tail to maintain a close connection. The said video clip has garnered wide attention. It was originally shared on the micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter) by Ananth Rupanagudi. He is an officer from the Indian Railway Accounts Services (IRAS).

Rupanagudi shared the video along with a caption that read, “The bonding between the elephant and it’s caretaker – it won’t just let him go!”

The viewers of the video are treated with a touching scene where the elephant can be seen embracing its caretaker. Clearly, the elephant seemed reluctant to part ways. As the video progresses, the caretaker attempts to mount on a scooter. The gentle giant thwarts its trunk, trying to stop its caretaker from leaving. Further, the elephant even employs its tail to ensure that the caretaker remains in close proximity with him.

Next, the caretaker finally starts riding on his scooter, but the elephant promptly rushes towards him and halts the vehicle. This makes the video all the more interesting. The elephant nudges the caretaker with its trunk, seemingly persuading him to get off the bike.

The viral video of an elephant embracing its caretaker surfaced online on September 27. Since then, the video has garnered over 21k views and still continues to attract attention from the viewers. The heart-warming display of affection also gained numerous reactions from the netizens. Users took to the comments section of the video to express their reactions on the video.

Along with numerous comments like ‘”lovely” and “adorable,” one comment also read, “I wish to have an elephant at home.” Take a look at the video here: