Elderly woman dives in Thamirabarani river: Watch viral video

Social media is a storehouse of entertaining content. Every now and then we come across videos and pictures that leave us stunned. One such enjoyable video we have for you featuring a group of elderly saree-clad woman leisurely diving into Tamil Nadu’s Thamirabarani river.

The viral video opens up with elderly women enthusiastically dives into the river for a holy dip. The women dive into the water by wearing saree which is commendable as it seems to be next to impossible for many others. The internet is amazed by how the woman perfectly manages to nail dive in their desi attire. Netizens find it inspiring.

The amusing clip was shared by an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu on Twitter with a caption,” Awestruck to watch these saris clad senior women effortlessly diving in river Thamirabarani at Kallidaikurichi in Tamil Nadu. I am told they are adept at it as it is a regular affair.”

Take a moment to look at the video here:

Awestruck to watch these sari clad senior women effortlessly diving in river Tamirabarni at Kallidaikurichi in Tamil Nadu.I am told they are adept at it as it is a regular affair.😱Absolutely inspiring 👏 video- credits unknown, forwarded by a friend #women #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/QfAqEFUf1G — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) February 6, 2023

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote,” Beautiful but the water seems not deep enough for diving safely.” Another commented,” Thamirabarani is a healing river – absolutely pure and scenic. I hope it isn’t being subject to the unfortunate pollution that we’re causing the other great rivers in our country.” A third comment read,” TN is arguably the safest state for women in India.” A fourth wrote,” This usually is an everyday chore for men, women, kids, etc in village wells, diving from the top! They are perfectly deft in that.”

