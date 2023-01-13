Woman shoots a flaming arrow with a feet, leaves internet awestruck

People with serious talents have always made it to social media’s limelight. A lot of them keep on sharing videos and photos of their performances that leave the internet mesmerized. A similar video of a woman archer has caught the attention of the netizens. In a video that has gone viral, the lady archer can be seen shooting a target while performing a hand-stand. Not forgetting to mention that the arrow was also set on fire. However, it is also to be noted that it is not only her act that is worth all our attention. It is also her name!

Sharing her name with Odisha, Orissa Kelly, is and International foot archer who keeps herself quite active on her social media with her acts and performances. One of her recent videos has seemed to grab all eyeballs. The video showed the woman shooting a flaming arrow with her feet. The video opens up to show Orissa lighting up her arrow. She then moves near a target and suddenly drops the arrow only to hold it with her toes. Astonishingly, then she turns upside down, balancing herself on a stand. She shared the video with a caption “The most efficient way to warm your toes 😜🔥🏹

Loving my new rechargeable lighter” Take a look at the video here:

Since being shared a few days back, the video of woman shooting flaming arrow with her feet has already garnered over 3.3 million likes and thousands of comments. Comments included “This would be a proper way to light up the Olympic fire,” “Wait so totally off the subject but ummm did she walk barefoot bc I believe I seen snow on the ground?!?? Lol“