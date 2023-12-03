‘Coolest Dadi Ever’: 85-year-old grandmother bakes cake while vibing to Drake, Watch

The 85-year-old dadi, Vijay Nishchal has become an internet sensation by showcasing her exceptional cooking skills on her very own YouTube channel. Breaking stereotypes and embracing the digital age, this grandma has not only entered the world of content creation but has done so with flair and rhythm.

Vijay Nishchal’s cooking videos have taken a unique twist as she combines her culinary expertise with a love for music. In a recent Instagram post shared on November 17, she can be seen baking an eggless cake while jamming to none other than Drake’s hit song “Fair Trade.” The caption humorously reads, “Eggless cake Ft. dadi Drake.”

The video has struck a chord with viewers, amassing over 1.1 million views and a flood of likes and comments. In the footage, the spirited grandma effortlessly combines the art of baking with the joy of music, showcasing that age is just a number when it comes to embracing new adventures.

Netizens were quick to shower her with praise and admiration. One viewer remarked, “Her grandchildren are so lucky,” highlighting the joy her videos bring to the online community. Others couldn’t help but express their awe at her cool and energetic vibe, with comments like, “Vibing with dadi,” and “Coolest dadi ever.”