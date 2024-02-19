Customer gives over Rs 8 lakh tip on Rs 2,600 bill at US restaurant, reason will win your heart

A customer gave a tip of $10,000 (approximately 8 lakh INR) on a $32.43 (approx. Rs 2,000) bill at a restaurant in Michigan. The customer, named Mark, has left the staff in awe with this extraordinary gesture of him.

Speaking about the incident, the manager of the restaurant, Tim Sweeney told The Hill, “Typically, we’ll see every now and then $100 (tips), but not ever anything of this gratitude or magnitude.” In order to ensure he has not given the tip by mistakenly, the restaurant even confirmed about it with Mark.

When asked about the reason behind the tip, Marks answer won hearts. He said that he has given the tip in memory of a friend who had recently passed away, and he was in town for the funeral.

As per reports given by The Hill, the tip was split nine ways among the staff, each taking over $1,100 (approx. Rs 91,000) each.

The café named ‘The Mason Jar Café’ shared the image of the bill on social media platform Instagram and said, “I’M CRYING, YOU’RE CRYING, WE’RE ALL CRYING.” The post was shared on February 6 and further mentioned, “Yesterday a customer came into the Mason Jar for breakfast and left one of our servers a $10,000 tip! The server even shared the tip amongst the the other staff to continue to spread the love.”

“In a time where so much is happening, we wanted to share and thank the person who did this life changing act. Things can feel real heavy sometimes, but this was such an amazing act to have seen first hand in our restaurant. So to everyone doing what they can for themselves, and for others, we see you, thank you, and appreciate you. Keep sharing the love where you can folks,” the caption further read.

Reacting to the post, a user said, “Hell, I’m crying! That’s amazing.” Meanwhile, another person wrote, “Hard work pays off.” A third person simple said, “Wow.”