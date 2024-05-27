Indian Railways Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 1010 vacancies, Check eligibility and other details
The Indian Railways’ Integral Coach Factory has initiated online registration for the recruitment of 1010 apprentices. Interested and eligible candidate can apply online at the official site of it at icf.indianrailways.gov.in.
Candidates can also register on the ICF’s Chennai’s recruitment portal at pb.icf.gov.in to apply for the posts before June 21.
More Details:
Total Vacancies:
The ICF is offering 1,010 apprenticeship positions, divided into two categories: Trade Apprentice for Fresher and Ex ITI.
- Fresher: 330 vacancies
- Ex ITI: 680 vacancies
Educational Qualifications:
Fresher: Candidate must have completed Class 10 High School with at least 50 percent marks and have studied Science/Math at the 10+2 level.
Ex ITI: Candidate must have completed Class 10 High School with at least 50% marks and possess an ITI certificate in the related trade.
Stipend:
- Fresher (Class 10th pass-outs): Rs 6,000
- Fresher (Class 12th pass-outs): Rs 7000
- Ex ITI: Rs 7000
For more details interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of Indian Railways’ Integral Coach Factory at icf.indianrailways.gov.in.