Rajkot game zone fire mishap: New video reveals sparks from welding led to massive flames

Rajkot: A new CCTV video showing welding work leading to the massive fire mishap in Rajkot gaming zone has come to the fore now.

The video unveils welding work underway on what appeared to be in the ceiling of an area in the game zone. The sparks due to the welding could be seen falling on huge caches of wooden planks lying below. Within minutes smoke could be seen coming out from a corner before it flares up and turns into a massive blaze.

Meanwhile, the search for the missing persons in the TRP Games Zone is underway. It is worth mentioning here that at least 35 people were killed including children in the massive fire mishap.

The fire broke out inside the gaming zone in a shopping mall when it was teeming with children.

Police teams and fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The cops have arrested three people, including the owner and manager of the TRP game zone. The police have filed a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against six people under IPC Sections 304, 308, 337, 338, and 114.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.