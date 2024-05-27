German influencer dances with coolest Indian Cop on street to “Gulabi Sharara”, Internet in love

These days foreign influencers are getting more and more attracted towards Indian songs, dance and culture. Adding to this, a video of a German influencer dancing with the coolest Indian cop to “Gulabi Sharara” on a busy street is going viral over the internet, leaving netizens in love.

The video has been shared on social media platform Instagram by creator @neolgeoscrazy. In the video, Neol is first seen trying to snatch phone from the cop and later dance with the coolest Indian Police Amol Kamble to the beats of Gulabi Sharara. It is worth mentioning here that Amol Kamble along with being a police is also a social media influencer and is highly appreciated by all for his amazing dance moves.

After being shared, the video has garnered over 8.7 million views, while nearly 6.5 lakh Instagram users have liked the dancing clip.

Reacting to the viral video, one user said, “They’re so cool.” Another person wrote, “Dancing with Indian police? That’s next level!! U guys nailed it!”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “Indian police is the sweetest, for real.” Adding to this, another user wrote, “Police got the chance to show his hidden talent.” A fifth person wrote, “That cop chosen wrong profession, his moves are stunning.” Another person wrote, “Really great performance by police sir.”