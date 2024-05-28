Dulhan or Manjulika? Bride’s horrifying reaction during varmala leaves internet shock

Brides often are seen giving different types of reactions during the wedding process. Sometimes they are awestrucking while sometimes they are shocking. Adding to this, a video of a bride behaving weirdly during the varmala ritual has left guests as well as internet in shock.

The video has been shared on social media platform Instagram and is going viral now. In the video, just after the ritual is held, the bride is seen dancing and clapping like a child. Seeing the reaction of the bride, the family members and guests standing near them on stage are seen being shocked. Later, when the groom extends his hands for the jaimala, the bride puts it around her neck herself and starts dancing and jumping in joy.

After being shared, the video has garnered over 2.6 million views, while nearly 30 thousand Instagram users have liked the visuals.

Reacting to the viral video, one user said, “That guy is behaving like its his first day being a human.” Another person wrote, “If my wife didn’t do this on our wedding then i don’t want her.”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “Me marrying my pasandeeda mard~.” Adding to this, another user wrote, “Dulhan toh diwani ho gayi . Dulha tension me hai. Kahin. Aba dabba dabba na ho jaye.” A fifth person wrote, “Dulhe ka mitra ek sachcha mitra h hasa nhi usko apni chinta darshayi.” Another person wrote, “Dulha be like: ye kya item pakda diya.”