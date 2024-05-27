Couple found dead in Balasore of Odisha, details here

Balasore: In a shocking incident a couple was found dead in Balasore district of Odisha on Monday morning said reports. According to reports the incident took place in  Parbatipur village under Simulia block of Balasore district.

The deceased couple have been identified as Manoj Kumar Mahakud and Sashmita Mahakud. Their bodies were recovered from a closed house. Electric wire was found tied around their necks.

The police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter. It is yet to be known whether the death was a murder or a suicide.

The bodies have been recovered and sent for postmortem. The cause and time of death will be known after the report is obtained. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

