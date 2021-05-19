In a very rare incident, a young man and his girlfriend could have sex in mid-air while sky-diving. However, unfortunately they had to end up in a hospital as the male partner failed to release his parachute on time.

William and Leslie revealed about the incident in a talk show in Britain after a few days of the happening.

As per the couple, the two had been together for little over a year when they decided to take part in skydiving.

And to make their sky-diving experience special, they wanted to do something extraordinary during the sky diving.

During the sky-diving the two kissed each other to get them in the mood, before jumping out of the plane. They then wanted to have sex mid-air and Leslie was confident that they would have no trouble.

Up to some extent she was right. The couple reportedly managed to have sex mid-air, but the pleasure ended in an accident. After sometime, William realised that they are too close to the ground and so released Leslie’s parachute before releasing his own. By it, though he made Leslie secure, her parachute flied up and hit him in the face leaving him in immense pain as he reaches the ground. And during all these happenings William failed to release his parachute in time and hence dropped on the ground. Though the fall could be fatal, luckily the only thing broken was William’s nose. And after treatment for a few weeks he recovered.