Cockroach found in omelette served to 2-Year old in train

In a shocking incident, a meal served on a train was packed and served with a cockroach in it. The incident was reported to be from a train from Delhi where a passenger spotted a cockroach in the omelette his 2 and a half year daughter was served. The incident happened on December 16, 2022.

The passenger, Yogesh More, was traveling with his 2.5-year-old daughter via train. The enraged passenger took to his Twitter handle to express his disappointment over the services and lack of concern shown by the railway authorities. In his tweet, he questioned whom to hold responsible if something happened to his daughter. He even shared pictures of the omelette with the cockroach in it. He tweeted saying, “16dec2022,We travel from Delhi by (22222). In morning, we ordered extra omlate for baby. See attach photo of what we found! a cockroach? My daughter 2.5 years old if something happened so who will take the responsibilities.”

His tweet gained a response from Delhi Railways. The authorities said that his inconvenience was regretted and asked him to share his PNR number and mobile number with them. Take a look at the tweets here:

Inconvenience regretted. Sir, kindly share PNR no and mobile no in Direct Message (DM) -IRCTC Official https://t.co/utEzIqAAkm — RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) December 17, 2022

This is not the first time a case like this has happened. Back in 2016, a passenger traveling via Shatabdi Express complained about spotting a cockroach in the breakfast that he was served.