Chandrayaan 3: Well wishing memes pour in by netizens on social media

India’s third lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan 3 successfully launched at 2:35 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhara Pradesh. With this mission, India is set to join the elite group of countries that have landed spacecraft on the moon’s surface. The nation’s prowess in achieving a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface is being demonstrated once again.

While the mission itself is a remarkable achievement, people on social media have found a way to lighten the mood and add some humor to the mix. Netizens have been sharing hilarious and creative content that is related to Chandrayaan-3, which has been embraced by the world of memes.

Here are some funny memes that captures the essence of Chandrayaan 3:

Edit karke tune image meri meme bana diya, Mehnat karke tere bhai ne pura dream bana diya. 🇮🇳🔥❤️ #Chandrayaan3 #ISRO pic.twitter.com/2FV3lscw5a — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) July 14, 2023

One user shares a pictures of Mark Zukerberg with the caption, “Other countries watching chanfrayaan 3 launch.”

Tinder official twitter handle shares a picture of Chandrayaan 3 and moon with the caption, “We hope its a match.”

Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to arrive in lunar orbit on August 5 and the soft-landing attempt is expected by the end of the month.

Once the spacecraft reaches the Moon, Isro will begin decreasing its orbit, reducing its altitude above the Moon, for it to be pulled by the Moon’s gravity.

The success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission will demonstrate India’s ability to develop these technologies and will help the country to become a leader in the global space industry.