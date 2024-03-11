Can you spot the leopard hiding in this video, watch and try

Can you spot the leopard hiding in this video? You should watch this now viral video and give a try. Many people have tried and given their remarks.

Leopards are said to be clever hunters that attacks the prey at the rightest moment so that there is very less probability of losing it from the grip. In this video a hyena is just walking away right by the side of a leopard that is hiding inside the bush. Once the hyena crosses this big cat, of course without noticing it, and moves forward the leopard comes to the surface. It is really a startling moment if someone knows that a leopard is hiding in between the bushes and a hyena can straight forward move by its side. Anything could be happen. Yet, why the leopard preferred to hide is the big question which the readers should find out.

The said video was uploaded by user latestkruger to Instagram which has already earned more thatn 57k likes so far. The caption of the post reads, “Ignorant hyena walks right past leopard.” And the video has also earned a number of interesting comments from Insta users.

A user commented, “Good camo! I didn’t see it till it moved.” Another user commented, “Haha this is hilarious stuff.”

“Wow, unreal camouflage! Makes you wonder how many times you’ve walked right passed a leopard in the bush,” another user commented.

And this finding by an user is really hilarious, “Even the leopard is in shock.”

“I thought Hyenas got a strong sense of smell?it’s amazing how he didn’t notice the leopard,” yet another user wrote.

Watch the video here: