Viral video: Watch how drunk doctor roams naked inside hospital

By Subadh Nayak
drunk doctor roams naked inside hospital
In this age of social media, everyday several videos become viral on the internet. A video of a doctor also has now surfaced in the internet and is doing rounds. The video belongs to a government doctor in Maharashtra.

In the footages captured by the CCTV cameras installed in the Bidkin Rural Government Hospital, a doctor can be seen roaming within the hospital premises without any clothes on his body.

As per media reports, the 45-year-old doctor was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place. He can be seen waving a cloth in the corridor and stumbling reputedly. Later, he entered the toilet of the hospital.

Media reports based on the information of the local residents further claimed that the doctor is a drug addict.

After the video became viral, the concerned officials took a noted of the incident and started an investigation.

Reacting over the bizarre incident, Dr. Dayanand Motipavle, the district’s civil surgeon overseeing health services, confirmed that an investigation is going on and assured to take strict action against the doctor, if he found guilty.

