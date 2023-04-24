Bride dances to Dilbaro song, father gets emotional: Watch viral video

Indians love a big-fat wedding with grandeur and celebration of love, where the bride and groom exchange garlands and tie the knot in presence of their loved ones. Amidst all the festivities and rituals that are carried out during the three-day extravaganza, the hosts and the guests are indulged in delicious food, music, and dancing all throughout the functions. Now, a video from a typical Indian wedding has gone viral for all good reasons.

In the clip shared on Instagram by a user named Shaadibts, the video features a beautiful moment between a father and daughter. The post begins with the bride gracefully dancing to the ‘Dilbaro’ song from the film Raazi, while her father watches her in awe. Unable to contain his tears, the emotional moment encapsulates the bond between the parent and the child.

Watch Clip Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ShaadiBTS by Kavita & Ankit (@shaadibts)

Since being uploaded, the video has amassed more than 200k views and the number keeps increasing. Netizens were touched by the heart-warming moment as they took to the comment section to express how they couldn’t stop their tears while watching the clip.

One person wrote, “This is so touching! A daughter’s relation with her father is always too special” and another comment read, “Very touching. Couldn’t stop my tears.”