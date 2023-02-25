Father-daughter dance to Uff Teri Adaa song at wedding, netizens love it

Social media is a relatively common place to find any type of content. The best part is that by using a few keywords, you can quickly find anything online. In the midst of this diverse content, the Internet is flooded with countless shares of people dancing their hearts out at weddings and parties. Not only that, but many of them also mimic viral dance moves. If you enjoy watching such videos, you won’t want to miss this father-daughter duo performance at a wedding.

The video opens up with a father-daughter dance on Alyssa Mendonsa and Shankar Mahadevan’s song ‘Uff Teri Adaa’ from the movie Karthik Calling Karthik. The duo can be seen twirling on the stage. As they groove, shiny lights and rockets surround them. The audience presents their started to cheer for them.

The clip was shared by an Instagram page named @shaadibts with a caption that reads, “coolest father-daughter duo.”

Take a moment to look at the video here:

On being shared around three weeks ago, the video has garnered more than 647k views and tons of reactions. One user wrote, “Wow.” Another commented, “Love loveee.” A third comment read, “On fire!”