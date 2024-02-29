Bill Gates enjoys tea from street vendor in Nagapur, video goes viral, watch

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft is on a visit to India these days. Two days back he was in Odisha where he enjoyed Koraput Coffee at Mission Shakti Bazar in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha. And in a recent video he has been seen enjoying a glass of tea from a street vendor in Nagpur.

Mr Gates shared the video to his Instagram handle and the post has so far amassed a huge 1,166,675 likes.

“In India, you can find innovation everywhere you turn—even in the preparation of a simple cup of tea!” this is what the caption of the post reads. This admiration about our country by legend Bill Gates has overwhelmed and inspired people.

In the video we can see that Mr Gates placing order for a cup of tea saying, ‘one chai please’. The next moment we can see Dolly, popular the Chaiwalla preparing a cup of tea in his signature style. Bill Gates then was seen enjoying the tea from a glass and posing for a photo with the Chaiwalla.

The clip has not only earned a number of views but also a number of interesting comments. Many people have mentioned that the street vendor from Nagpur was so lucky to interact and make a cup of coffee for a legend like Bill Gates.

“Luckiest guy on the earth,” commented a user. “Dolly ne nagpur kaa nam roshn kiya,” another comment reads.

‘Dolly got placed in Microsoft without knowing Data structure,’ another user quipped.

‘how much was the bill,’ SwiggyIndia asked in the comment box.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bill Gates (@thisisbillgates)

Also read: Bill Gates Receives KISS Humanitarian Award From KIIT And KISS Founder Achyuta Samanta