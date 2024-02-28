Bhubaneswar: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates receives KISS University’s KISS Humanitarian award from founder Achyuta Samanta today. KISS Humanitarian honor was awarded to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

He was given this honor during his visit to Odisha on Wednesday. KIIT and KISS founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta has honored Bill Gates. This honor has been given to Bill Gates by KISS Foundation. The KISS Humanitarian Award is recognized as a world-renowned honor.

Bill Gates is the co-founder of the software company Microsoft. He has been awarded the KISS Humanitarian Award for outstanding contributions in the field of science and social service. Since 2008, this honor has been given to people who have done outstanding work in various fields. The KISS Humanitarian Award for the year 2022 was given to prominent Kenyan socialite and first lady Rachel Ruto.

Guinea’s National Transition Council President Dr. Dansha Koroma was awarded the prestigious Kiss Humanitarian Award 2019. In 2018, distinguished Nobel Peace Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus, in 2017, Tibetan cleric Dalai Lama, in 2016, distinguished Hollywood actress, writer, socialite and UNFPA Good Will Ambassador Ashley Judd, since 2015, the former President Alejandro Toledo has been awarded the Kiss Humanitarian Award.

In 2014, Anne was the Regional Program Director of the South Asia Regional Office, UN Women. The F. Steinhamer was awarded in 2013 to Albina du Bosrove, a prominent Swiss populist and founder of the Francisco Xavier Bagnod Center for Health and Human Rights. Thinley Jigme, Prime Minister of Bhutan in 2012, Lord Nicholls Addison Phillips, a prominent British jurist in 2011, Sir Anirudh Jagannath, former President of Mauritius in 2010.

In 2009, Korea’s prominent educator, physician and founding president of Hanseo University, Dr. Ham Ki Sun, and in 2008, KISS Humanitarian Honor was given to the then Union Minister of South Africa, Edna Bomo Malewa.

