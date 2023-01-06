Taylor Swift’s cat Olivia ranked third in world’s wealthiest pet worth Rs 800 crore

Taylor Swift is one of the most popular pop stars in the world. The Grammy Award-winning singer is at the pinnacle of the music industry. She is not alone in her fame; Olivia Benson, her Scottish fold cat, is also well-known. Taylor Swift’s love of her cat is certainly known to those who follow her. It is not surprising that her pet has become one of the wealthiest animals in the world, but the worth of Rs 800 crore makes you reread the sentence.

According to reports from All About Cats, Olivia Benson is the third richest pet in the world, with a net worth of $97 million.

The Instagram metrics of each cat influencer, including the number of followers, likes, and engagement rates, as well as the amount they may earn per Instagram post, were used to build the ranking of the world’s wealthiest animals.

The Scottish Fold earned her fortune by co-starring in music videos with her owner, such as “Blank Space,” creating her own line of clothing, and making cameo appearances in a number of high-profile commercials, including those for Diet Coke and Ned Sneakers.

In addition to Olivia Taylor, she also has two more cats, Benjamin Button and Meredith Grey. But Meredith and Benjamin aren’t mentioned on the list.

In the list of the world’s wealthiest animals, the German Shepherd dog “Gunther IV” ranked first, valued at $500 million and owned by Italian media company Gunther Corporation. On the other hand, the second spot is taken by Nala Cat, with a net worth of $100 million.