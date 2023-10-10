Bed sized room for Rs 12,000 rent in Bengaluru photo goes viral

Bengaluru: The photo of a very small room to the size of a bed in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media recently. A photo of the room that costs Rs 12,000 rent per month has gone viral. The photo was shared on Reddit by a user @saiya who captioned it, ““A room for bed is a bedroom. WTF Bangalore. What the hell? Why? 12k for this shit, and there’ll be some dumbfuck who’d actually pay.”

The photo has raised questions about rented house facility in Bengaluru. The room is very small while the rent is very high. Yet, the person who has given the advertisement mentions ‘A room for bed is a bedroom’. This has earned many hilarious reactions.

A user wrote, “This is a toilet converted into a bedroom.”

“I wonder why there are so many switches. Two rooms combined in my home don’t have that many switches,” another user commented.

Yet another user commented, “Yeah, the room is shit, especially for the price, but OP chose the most misleading picture. The room has no window though. I find it funny how 1 rk apartments in India are worse than the popular prisons from Norway.”