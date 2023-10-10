AI Girlfriends Are Posing a Threat to Men!

In the last few years Artificial Intelligence (AI) has seen an unprecedented rise. Using AI artificial but accurate image can be created. A writing can be created using AI. The latest case is, creating an AI girlfriend.

Reports say, such practice has been witnessed growing in the US. One can create a virtual girlfriend using AI. And we can customize to make the girl as we wish.

This virtual girlfriend can give more pleasure and satisfaction, because it would know what your choice is. And accordingly, it can answer and talk to you.

Since you have customized the natures, look etc. it would answer the way you would choose. So, you don’t need to face the ups and downs from making friend an AI girlfriend unlike a real girlfriend.

Some people are of the opinion that you can interact with her and your brain will up to much extent would feel that you are interacting with a girl. However, is it a good symptom for the society?

Reportedly, according to experts, having virtual girlfriends is enabling the silent ‘epidemic of loneliness’ in an entire generation of young men.

Liberty Vittert, a professor of the practice of data science at Olin Business School said that the availability of AI girlfriends is making male loneliness worse, reported Indian Express.