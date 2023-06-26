Bear Grylls tweets picture with ‘Lungi’, drop clues about next guest

British television adventurer Bear Grylls, or Edward Michael Grylls, has embarked on his next adventure in Scotland for his next episode of Man Vs. Wild. Recently, he posted a picture on Twitter of himself wearing something unusual that surprised netizens.

Bear shared a picture on Twitter of himself in the Scottish Highlands. In the picture, he can be seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with his backpack and a blue checked lungi. Asking his followers to guess the next guest for his show. While sharing the post he wrote, “”Snapshot from an epic @RunningWildwBG Scottish adventure… coming soon! @DisneyPlus @NatGeoTV guess the guest I was taking? Long hair, British and a true icon. #adventure #stateofmind #nevergiveup.”

Since being shared, the post has garnered over 1.2 lakh views and almost 1500 likes. His picture with lungi also prompted many users to leave their opinions in the comment section.

A Twitter user pointed out in a comment, “That looks like a Lungi!”, while another added, “Indian traditional wearing a lungi.”

Many users shared Lungi dance memes while one commented, “With lungi dance style.”

“What’s about the lower dress?” read another comment while spotting the Lungi worn by Bear.

In the comment section, viewers were seen guessing who would be the next guest in Man vs. Wild. However, it was still unknown who would follow Grylls on his next adventure.