Bear breaks into house, steals food from Freezer, watch viral video

In a recent video, a black bear was seen breaking into a house. It also took away food from the freezer as seen in the video. Reportedly, the incident took place in the United States. The incident reportedly took place in the Barkhamsted area in Connecticut.

As we can see in the video, the bear visits the kitchen of the house. Then, balancing on its hind legs, it opens the freezer drawer and takes out a frozen lasagna.

After getting its food, the black bear then makes its exit from there after stepping on the open freezer drawer. Then the animal reaches the back porch, and casually walks away.

The whole incident was caged by the CCTV installed inside the house. The footage was shared by owner Helena Richardson on Facebook.

The lady of the house became curious when she reportedly received a notification from her security camera as she was aware that no one was supposed to be home at the time.

Also read: Unable To Bear Boyfriend’s Death, Girl Ends Life In Hyderabad