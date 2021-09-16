Baby playing with puppy goes viral, adorable video will make you smile; Watch

Baby playing with puppy goes viral

Several short videos are going viral on the internet every day. A cute little baby’s video, which was shared on the Twitter handle called @hopkinsBRFC21, is also doing the rounds of the internet.

The 28-second video has been shared with a caption “How adorable is this! Look at the dog’s tail.”

In the viral video, a toddler is seen seated on the floor when a cute puppy snuggled and cuddled with him. The child enjoys playing with the puppy, which continuously wagged its tail.

Thousands of people have watched the video and several social media users have liked the video.

Watch the video here:

While a Twitter user said “This is beautiful,” another user’s comment reads, “Adorable!”

Here are some comments:

