Baba Jackson collabs with Mumbai’s dancing cop for dance video: Watch

The 19-year-old dancer from Rajasthan, Baba Jackson, who is famous for imitating the steps of pop legend Michael Jackson, has now collaborated with Mumbai Police’s Amol Kamble for a dance video. The cop went viral in 2021 for pursuing his passion for dance other than his police duties.

In a video shared on Instagram by Baba Jackson, the two can be seen dancing to a song by Michael Jackson. Their energetic performance has caught a lot of attention online.

Meanwhile, it is to be noted that Amol Kamble was in civilian clothes while making the reels and not in uniform.

Watch Video Here:

So far, the clip has garnered more than 2.3 million views and tons of comments. The duo’s perfect moves to the Michael Jackson song delighted everyone. Their followers also requested more such collaborations.

One person wrote, “This is why I am paying for the Internet” and another comment read, “The crossover no one expected but glad you to collab.”

A third person said, “Apne Bhaiyya ka pata hai, but Police Uncle” and the fourth commented, “Uncle got nice moveeeeeessss.”