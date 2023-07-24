Anand Mahindra tweets about 40 year old tea stall of Amritsar run by Baba under a banyan tree, watch

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has mentioned about a 40 year old tea stall that is run by an octogenarian gentleman fondly called as Baba. Interestingly, the tea shop is under a banyan tree and Mahindra has said in a tweet that apart from the Golden temple, next time when he will visit Amritsar, he will make it a point to visit the ‘Temple of Tea Service’. Importantly, though a glass of tea costs only Rs.10 in this shop, even if someone does not pay, Baba does not insists for money. This is because he has taken it as a service to mankind.

In the tweet Mahindra posted a video and captioned it as follows: “There are many sights to see in Amritsar. But the next time I visit the city, apart from visiting the Golden Temple, I will make it a point to visit this ‘Temple of Tea Service’ that Baba has apparently run for over 40 years. Our hearts are potentially the largest temples.”

In the video, a youth is seen describing about the tea stall and Baba. The tea stall is run under an old banyan tree. According to the youth, the place has got a different type of vibe. He also invited people in the video to pay visit to the place and get the blessings of the old man.

In the video, a customer was also seen narrating about Baba. He informs that the old man’s name is Arijit Singh, but he is better known as Baba. He said that he is seeing the tea stall at least from last 45 years.

As per information provided in the video, the tea cooked here is in a Bhatti, a hand operated naturally prepared cooking base. And all the utensils and the area are kept clean. Baba himself takes care of everything from making tea to arranging all the items.

Watch the video here: