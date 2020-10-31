Anand Mahindra praises man for making Scorpio shaped water tank

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra group is all praise for a man from Bihar who has constructed a rooftop water tank in his house that is in the shape of a Mahindra Scorpio vehicle.

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to mention about it and wrote, “Now that’s what I call a Rise story… Scorpio Rising to the Rooftop. Smiling face with smiling eyes My salaams & appreciation to the owner. We salute his affection for his first car!

Now that’s what I call a Rise story… Scorpio Rising to the Rooftop. 😊 My salaams & appreciation to the owner. We salute his affection for his first car! https://t.co/8hwT7bakWA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 29, 2020

Intasar Alam from Bhagalpur of Bihar had first bought a Mahindra scorpio vehicle. By now he has bought other vehicles. But to remember his first vehicle he wanted to construct the over head water tank of his house in the shape of a Mahindra Scorpio, as reports says.