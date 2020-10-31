Photo: Khabar NDTV

Anand Mahindra praises man for making Scorpio shaped water tank

By KalingaTV Bureau

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra group is all praise for a man from Bihar who has constructed a rooftop water tank in his house that is in the shape of a Mahindra Scorpio vehicle.

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to mention about it and wrote, “Now that’s what I call a Rise story… Scorpio Rising to the Rooftop. Smiling face with smiling eyes My salaams & appreciation to the owner. We salute his affection for his first car!

Intasar Alam from Bhagalpur of Bihar had first bought a Mahindra scorpio vehicle. By now he has bought other vehicles. But to remember his first vehicle he wanted to construct the over head water tank of his house in the shape of a Mahindra Scorpio, as reports says.

You might also like
State

Man saves little bird from drowning; Video goes viral

Offbeat

Interesting twist! Court allows man to visit pet dog now in custody of divorced wife

State

Rare Black Panther Spotted Near Roadside, Video Goes Viral; Watch

Offbeat

Amazing! Video of Parrots playing volleyball goes viral: Watch

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.