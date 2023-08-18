AI rakhi in Odisha: Cuttack youth selling rakhi that works with Artificial Intelligence, watch

Cuttack: AI rakhi is now available in Odisha. A youth from Cuttack has come up with rakhi that works with artificial intelligence. According to him sisters can send their message to their brothers through this rakhi.

Ahead of Rakhi Purnima now the markets in the twin city Cuttack-Bhubaneswar varieties of rachis are available. However, the new in the market is the AI rakhi, which works with Artificial Intelligence.

A youth from Cuttack has prepared the AI rakhi. Earlier he had also made Covid rakhi, Agreement rakhi, Oxygen rakhi and many such other unique rachis. This time he has come up with AI rakhi. Ishwar Sahu of Chauliaganj area in the Silver city has made this unique rakhi. He said that to get AI rakhi, you need to send your photo to me through WhatsApp message. It takes him 20 to 25 minutes to prepare an AI rakhi.

Through AI rakhi a girl can send message to her brother via her photo. She can also send a song in this process. The AI raki uses QR code through which the message can be heard. The youth hopes that the product in which such latest technology has been used will attract youngsters.

Click here to watch the video