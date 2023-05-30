Actor Nakuul Mehta and Jainil Mehta groove to ‘Hawaa Hawaa’ song in skirts

New York-based dancer Jainil Mehta, also known as the ‘man in skirt,’ has often made it to the headlines for his energetic performances and his take on breaking the stereotype of gender in fashion. Now, television actor Nakuul Mehta has joined the renowned choreographer to match his steps on the song ‘Hawaa Hawaa’ from the popular film Rockstar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri.

Shared on Twitter by Nakuul himself, the clip shows him effortlessly dancing with Jainil in matching skirts. He captioned the post, “Just two #MenInSkirts.”

Watch Video Here:

Nakuul Mehta, who recently confirmed his return to the highly anticipated Bade Ache Lagte Hai 3, surprised his fans with the mesmerizing video. His followers rushed to watch the clip as many times as possible. No wonder, the post has assembled more than 168.7k views in hardly two days.

One user wrote, “This is amazing and you are awesome brother” and another commented, “U can dance and how!! This is so beautiful.”

A third comment read, “I am replying to your tweet for the first time but boy oh boy this performance deserves appreciation. Breaking stereotypes & slaying both at one go. Keep that smile on.” Meanwhile a fourth fan wrote, “I respect you more than I love you… And you give me new reasons to do that every day…”