70 year old woman falls off moving train, GRP cop saves her, watch

A 70 year old woman recently fell off on the platform while she was attempting to board a running train. Yet, a senior cop responded at the right time and with his bravery and smart action the life of the lady was saved. The incident reportedly took place at the Sanpada Railway Station of Maharashtra on Thursday night. The rescuer is a Vashi GRP policeman named Sambhaji Katare.

YouTube user Jurita Das posted a video of the incident on her YouTube channel.

We can see in the video that the old woman walks on the platform to reach the train. She then manages to put a water bottle on the compartment. Then, as she tries to board the train, it starts running. As a result, she falls on the platform and getting dragged towards the gap in between the footboard and the platform.

At this very moment, the cop jumps off the train and holds the lady by her shoulder. He then moves her far from the running train and keeps him at a distance on the platform. He successfully saves the old woman from a fatal danger. She could have lost her life after getting crushed under the wheel if she could not have been rescued at the right time. And, it can be clearly seen in the video clip.

Reportedly Katara had boarded the Thane-bound local train at Vashi station to travel up to Ghansoli. He use to stand at the door so that he can keep a tab on his staff and to convey a message to them that even if he is in civil dress he is alert to meet any urgency when someone needs his help. And that is true, because if on that day if he would not be there at the door, the old lady might not have been saved.