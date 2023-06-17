Compilation of M.S Dhoni’s old videos of introducing himself goes viral, fans feel nostalgic

MS. Dhoni is one of the most loved and celebrated player of the Indian cricket team. The sportsman made his international debut in 2004, and showed his talent with the bat by scoring 148 runs against Pakistan in his fifth international match. Within a year he joined the India Test team, where he quickly established himself with a century (100 or more runs in a single innings) against Pakistan. He is not just a former captain or wicket-keeper of the Indian team, but also a sensation for cricket fans.

Even though Dhoni retired from Test cricket in 2020, he still plays for CSK during the IPL. Fans get elated seeing their faourite cricketer in action. Not just that, but his followers love him way too much to enjoy his antics as they widely circulate photos and videos of him from different scenarios. Now, a compilation video of Dhoni introducing himself during the early stages of his career has recently gone viral.

The footage showcases a youthful Dhoni, in his early twenties, introducing himself as a wicket-keeper and right-handed batsman with a simple greeting of “Hi, I’m MS Dhoni.”