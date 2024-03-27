Youth dies in police custody in Keonjhar of Odisha, probe underway

Ananadapur: There has been a suspicious death of youth in police custody. After the death, the police took the father of the deceased youth into custody.

According to reports, Dinesh Naik of Birikala village under Joda police station limits of Keonjhar district was picked up by the police due to a complaint. Due to sudden deterioration of Dinesh’s health, he was admitted to Joda Tisco Medical Centre. But the doctor declared him dead.

Since the manner of Dinesh’s death remains in doubt, the postmortem will be conducted today. On the other hand, the police were deployed at Joda police station and Tisco hospital to prevent any tension.

Meanwhile, the police are keeping an eye on Dinesh’s family. However, no reaction was received from the police in this regard. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.