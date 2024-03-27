Banakalagi Rituals to be performed today, Puri Srimandir to remain closed for devotees for 4 hours

Puri: Puri Srimandir will remain closed for public darshan for four hours today. The Banakalagi Ritual of the Holy trinity will be performed in the temple today due to which temple will remain closed for darshan.

According to Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), the public darshan of Lord Jagannath and his siblings will remain suspended between 6 PM and 10 PM for the Banakalagi Niti.

The general darshan will be closed after ‘Dwitiya Bhogamandap’ informed the SJTA.

It is to be noted here that the Banakalagi or Shreemukha Sinhara Niti is performed on every Wednesday or Thursday.

In the Banakalagi niti or ritual, the faces of the holy trinity will be decorated using sacred and traditional colours like saffron, green, red, black, and white by the Dutta Mohapatra Sevayats.

The Jagannath Temple to remain closed, after completion of the Banakalagi Niti, Lord Jagannath will be given a ceremonial bath, marking the completion of the ritual. This ceremonial bath is traditionally known by the name of ‘Maha Snana.’ After which, the doors of the temple will once again be opened for visitors.

As the Banakalagi Niti is a secret ritual, the Jaya Bijay door will be closed. The ritual will be performed by Data Mahapatra sevayats.

Also Read: Darshan At Puri Jagannath Temple To Remain Suspended For 4 Hrs Tomorrow, Here’s Why