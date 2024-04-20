Youth dead in Boudh under mysterious circumstances, probe underway

Boudh: In a tragic incident, youth dead in Boudh district of Odisha under mysterious circumstances, said reports on Saturday. The youth was allegedly beaten to death.

The dead body of the young man was recovered from the back of the temple at Baghiapada. The deaceased has been identified as Vibhishan Maharathi of Jampali area. Reports say, Vibhishan left the house last night and did not return.

After a long search by the family, no trace of him was found. This morning, after hearing the news that a young man was found dead in a pool of blood behind the Gaudadaie temple, the family went to the spot. There they identified the dead body of Vibhishan.

On the other hand, blood marks were found on a house from the place where the body was found. The family members who identified his body said someone has killed him after beating him to death. Their suspicion has been further intensified as the said house was locked form outside.

On receiving the information, the Baghiapada police reached the spot and launched a search operation. However, it is reported that no information about the accused could be found. A probe is underway in this matter.