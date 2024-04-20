Couple killed in Boudh as ambulance hits them, miraculous escape for children!

Boudh: In a tragic accident in Odisha, a couple was killed in Boudh district as an ambulance allegedly dashed against them on Saturday.

Reliable reports in this regard said that, the man, and his wife died on the spot after an ambulance hit their bike from behind on the bridge over river Mahanadi in Boudh district.

Reports further added that, two children of the couple who were with the deceased couple when the mishap occurred are allegedly safe.

It is further worth mentioning that, the local police has detained driver of the ambulance and is conducting a further investigation in this regard. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.

Recently on March 13, there was another ambulance accident in Balasore. The vehicle was found hanging on a half constructed bridge, said reliable reports in this regard. The accident happened while going to pick up the patient.

Reports say that, the ambulance accident in Balasore took place on State Highway Number 19 on Shergarh-Izharaghati road near Panbarj when the Janni Express climbed on the semi-constructed pole.

The barricade has been broken and the ambulance was found hanging on the culvert. According to information, the accident took place late night when the Janani Express was on its way to fetch a patient.

After the accident, the ambulance driver has returned from the scene. It is said that this happened due to the irresponsibility of the ambulance driver. However, efforts were on to rescue the ambulance from the pole while filing of the report.