Youth critical in Narsinghpur of Odisha allegedly due to police torture!

Narsinghpur: A youth is critical in Narsinghpur under Cuttack district of Odisha allegedly due to police torture on Wednesday, said reports. Reports say that the youth has been seriously beaten up by police.

Following the incident, agitated people blocked the Cuttack-Narsinghpur main road. After the discussion of MLA Devi Prasad Mishra and police officers, the roadblock was removed.

When Swaraj the youth critical in Narsinghpur of Badbarsingha village went to the shop in front of the house, Badamba police arrived and called Swaraj. But for refusing to come, Swaraj was inhumanly beaten by the police in front of people on the street.

Reports say that, Swaraj was allegedly very severely beaten by the police. Villagers and families blocked the road to protest and to seek justice.

There has been a suspicious death of youth in police custody. After the death, the police took the father of the deceased youth into custody.

According to reports, Dinesh Naik of Birikala village under Joda police station limits of Keonjhar district was picked up by the police due to a complaint. Due to sudden deterioration of Dinesh’s health, he was admitted to Joda Tisco Medical Centre. But the doctor declared him dead.

Since the manner of Dinesh’s death remains in doubt, the postmortem will be conducted today. On the other hand, the police were deployed at Joda police station and Tisco hospital to prevent any tension.

Meanwhile, the police are keeping an eye on Dinesh’s family. However, no reaction was received from the police in this regard. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.