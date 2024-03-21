Young Sarpanch killed in road mishap in Odisha’s Jajpur district

Jajpur: In a tragic incident a young Sarpanch from the Jajpur district of Odisha was killed in a road mishap on Thursday. Identified as Pradyumna Mohanty he was the Sarpanch of the Choramuha panchayat under Dharmasala Block of the district.

As per reports, Pradyumna fell victim to the accident today when he was going on his bike on the Gokarneswar-Kaema dam road near Bhuban. He lost control over the handle and fell down into the river.

Witnessing the incident the locals rushed to the spot, rescued him and sent to the hospital on a 108 ambulance. He was admitted to the Dharmasala Community Health Centre (CHC). However, the doctors there declared him dead.

The Dharmasala police, after receiving the information, reached hospital and seized the body. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

After getting the news of the sudden death of the young Sarpanch, large number of people reached the hospital premises in Dharmasala. A pal of gloom has descended in the area following the sad demise of Mohanty.