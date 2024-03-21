5 of a family get life imprisonment for killing father-son in Ganjam

Berhampur: The Additional District & Sessions Judge -1, Berhampur on Thursday convicted five of a family and awarded them life imprisonment for killing father-son in Ganjam district.

Dhanu Swain and his four sons Bhagaban Swain, Saroj Swain, Amin Swain and Kartik Swain are the convict who got life imprisonment from the court which pronounced the sentence in its verdict on the 2013 double murder at Jagannathpur village under Patapur police limits of the district.

It is to be noted here that the convict had reportedly murdered Gula Swain and his son Rajiv Swain near the village pond in Jagannathpur village on December 28, 2013.

According to reports, while Gula Swain, his wife Maya Swain and son Rajiv Swain were taking bath in the village pond, Dhanu Swain and his family members attacked the trio with sharp weapons over some past enmity.

Gula Swain and Rajiv Swain died on the spot while Maya Swain had sustained grievous injuries following the attack.

Based on the complaint filed by Gula’s family members, Patapur police had initiated an investigation into the double murder case and had arrested eight persons for their indolent in the crime. However, the court found five of them convict in the case based on the evidence and statement of 19 witnesses.

The court also acquitted three daughter-in-laws of Dhanu Swain.