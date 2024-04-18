Young man smothered to death in Keonjhar of Odisha

Keonjhar: In a shocking incident, a young man was smothered to death allegedly due to a verbal duel. This unfortunate incident happened in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

According to reliable reports, some people in an intoxicated state started abusing the deceased youth. Last night in Kashipur Munda Sahi of Keonjhar city, some people got drunk and quarreled among themselves.

During this quarrel, it has been alleged that a person was beaten up by the drunken revelers. After smothering the youth, the drunkards threw him on the road and left. The deceased was identified as Akshay Naik (Ninu Naik) of Kashipur Munda Sahi. The police reached the spot and detained two people in this connection and are interrogating them.

Recently a shocking and gruesome killing, a young man has been murdered in Ganjam district of Odisha, said reports on April 6.

According to reliable reports, a young man was killed by breaking into his house. Late at night in Pandiya Pandara Sahi under Purkuttampur police station of Ganjam district, there was a brutal murder.

A young man was killed with a weapon while he was sleeping at home. The deceased has been identified as Murali Badatya. Last night, Murali was sleeping at home while his father was sleeping on the porch. Late at night, the father went inside the house to drink water and found his son lying in a pool of blood.

He was admitted to the Hinjilicut Medical Center for treatment and the doctor declared him dead. Purkuttampur police station has launched an investigation into the incident. Who killed him and why remains unclear.

It is believed that the murder happened due to a conflict that occurred during a function (Dandanata) in the village two days ago. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.