Brutal murder in Puri of Odisha, youth beheaded!

Puri: A brutal murder in Puri district of Odisha has been reported on Wednesday, a youth has allegedly been beheaded said reliable reports in this regard.

According to reports, there has been a brutal murder on Puri Chakratirtha road. A dead body of a man was recovered from a medical center on Chakratirtha Road.

Local people saw the dead body late at night and informed the police. However, it is suspected that the person was killed due to an alleged drug dealing. The body of the dead person has wounds in various places.

The police arrived at the scene of the incident and started investigation. It is said that the Sea Beach police station has started an investigation to find out who the person is and who killed him in this brutal manner.

Detailed investigation is in progress in this matter. Detailed reports awaited.