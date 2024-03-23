Women brown sugar peddlers arrested in Bhubaneswar, details here

Bhubaneswar: Special Crime Unit Commissionerate Police seized 256 grams of Brown Sugar and arrested two women brown sugar peddlers. According to reports, Brown sugar (Diacetyl Morphine) worth Rs. 26 lakh was seized.

In an ongoing commitment to combating drug trafficking and illegal substance abuse

in the twin cities of the Commissionerate, the Special Crime Unit has successfully unearthed

a syndicate of brown sugar Trafficker who were operating inter district.

In this connection two female have been arrested with a huge consignment of 256 grams of brown sugar (Diacetyl Morphine) worth of Rs. 26 lakhs have been seized from their exclusive possession.

This seizure would certainly create an impact in our ongoing efforts to tackle the scourge of drug abuse in the city.

The Narcotics wing of the Special Crime Unit, led by Sri K K Hariprasad, ACP, along with Inspector Durgesh Nandini Mohanty, Insp Soumya Ranjan Biswal, SI Tapan Ku Swain and the dedicated team, acting on intelligence in coordination , conducted a targeted operation resulting in the seizure of huge quantity of brown sugar, a highly addictive and dangerous narcotic substance.

Based on reliable information on March 22, the crime unit team conducted raid in the rented house of house of Pragyan Priya Swain, situated in Jadupur, under Khandagiri police station where the accused persons, who are ladies in connivance and criminal conspiracy with the king pin were procuring significant quantity of brown sugar and were making small packets to be paddled in the city.

The two female arrested are qualified and one of the accused has done PG in Computer Application from a local College of Bhubaneswar. The two accused persons in the garb of working lady, took the house on rent since last one year at the behest of their kingpin and were running this business from the rented house.

The two have been identified as Karishma Rout (30) and Pragyan Priya Swain (23). The kingpin of this syndicate is absconding and the special team is working on information for his arrest and to establish the source of procurement and involvement of other accused persons in this case. The accused persons will be produced before the local court today and if required, the investigating team will pray the court for their custodial interrogation.

As we continue our fight against drug trafficking, we urge members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police.