Woman dies after pharmacist administers ‘wrong injection’ in Odisha’s Kalahandi

Dharmagarh: A woman reportedly died in Kalahandi district of Odisha on Saturday allegedly after a pharmacist administered ‘wrong injection’ to her. The incident took place in the Khaliakani village in Kalahandi district.

The deceased has been identified as Binadei Majhi of Dhingiamunda village under Sinapali Police limits in Nuapada district.

As per reports, a pharmacist of the Patra Medical administered an injection to Binadei Majhi following which the woman died. Following her death, her family members, relatives and others claimed that she died as a ‘wrong injection’ was administered to her.

Following the death of the woman the family members have demanded compensation. Till this report was written, the relatives had kept the body in front of the Medical and staged protest.

After getting information Police rushed to the spot. Police have detained the pharmacist in Golamunda Police Station in this connection.

