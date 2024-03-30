Morning classes to begin from April 2 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s School and Mass Education Department has announced that morning classes will be commenced in all the schools starting from April 2, 2024. The classes will begin at 7 am and will continue till 11.30 am.

According to official reports, the decision has been take in view of rising temperature in the state. The Ministry has asked all the government and private school to begin classes for students of class 1 to 12 as per the said schedule.

The temperature of the state is rising day by day. Odisha touched the first 40 degrees of 2024 yesterday (March 29). The state has started to reel under severe heatwave condition with mercury touching the 40 degrees Celsius-mark for the first time this summer and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting further rise of temperature in coming days.

Titilagarh, Balangir, Boudh, Bhawanipatna and Nayagarh are the five places the five places which boiled at 40 degrees Celsius temperature.

Meanwhile, in its latest bulletin, IMD issued orange warning for three districts of Odisha. As per the weather department, thunderstorm with lightning and hail accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sundargarh.