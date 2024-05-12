CM Naveen holds marathon campaigns in western Odisha, Pandian’s mega roadshow in Khurda

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik today held marathon campaigns in western Odisha for the upcoming elections.

While addressing meetings, Patnaik said free electricity would be given to 90% of people from July and assured the voters to continue the welfare schemes including Mission Shakti, BSKY, Mamata, LAccMI, Nua-O scholarship, KAALIA, Madhubabu pension, 5T school and others evoking a huge round of applause from the crowd.

Patnaik also appealed to the people to vote for him as Kantabanji MLA candidate and BJD’s candidate for Balangir Lok Sabha seat Surendra Singh Bhoi.

Likewise, BJD chief election strategist Kartik Pandian today highlighted the above four issues at Kantabanji, Balangir and Bargarh.

In his speech, Pandian also highlighted free electricity and made it clear that Centre’s Solar power isn’t free but one has to deposit Rs 50,000.

At Bargarh, he highlighted the Mahanadi water issue saying when the BJP Government was in power in Chhattisgarh, the problems started to reduce flow to Odisha by building dams. “The nion Minister did nothing rather supported Chhattisgarh,” Pandian alleged. He also highlighted the Bargarh cancer hospital. “While State government delivered on the promise, Union government did nothing.”

At Kantabanji, Pandian expressed hopes that CM would win by a record margin and script history.

Later in the evening, the chief election strategist of BJD held a mega roadshow in Khurda which was attended by thousands of people, party leaders and workers.